The city of St. Helena is flying the Progress Pride Flag this June in honor of Pride Month.

City officials and members of the community gathered last Thursday beneath the ceremonial flagpole near Lyman Park to celebrate the raising of the flag.

Mayor Paul Dohring made the following remarks:

“As the mayor of St. Helena, I am privileged and honored to join with all of you in raising our Progress Flag on this first day of June 2023. Today we begin a celebration of our diversity: Diversity is our strength. We also reaffirm our belief that LGBTQI+ rights are not only civil rights, but basic human rights.

“As we celebrate Pride together over the coming month, let us use this time to reflect on the meaning of this Progress Flag in our own life journeys. Let us commit to becoming more enlightened and educated on the complexity and variety of LGBTQI+ challenges and issues.

“Let us take a moment to examine our own prejudices, biases and fears and think of ways we can become stronger and more committed allies for our LGBTQI+ colleagues, friends and family. With a spirit of empathy and humility, each one of us, in our own way, can do more to build a true sense of belonging for all folks in our community.

“By raising this Progress Flag today, and having it fly throughout the month of June, your mayor and our city council and staff — and all of you — are making it clear that we stand in solidarity with our LGBTQI+ community.

“We affirm that the city of St. Helena places great value in the basic principle that every human being deserves to be treated with dignity and that the fundamental hallmarks of our community are tolerance, diversity and inclusiveness.

“Thank you for being you. Thank you for your support. And Happy Pride!”

