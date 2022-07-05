St. Helena releases draft Housing Element for public review

Members of the public can now review and comment on an initial draft of a planning document that will guide St. Helena’s housing policies through 2031.

The city released the draft Housing Element for 2023-2031 last Thursday. The 316-page document, available at sthelenahousing.com, outlines the city’s housing policies and specifies how the city can comply with its Regional Housing Needs Allocation.

Comments may be submitted through July 29 to ahecock@cityofsthelena.org or to City of St. Helena, c/o Aaron Hecock, AICP, 1572 Railroad Ave., St. Helena, CA 94574.

The City Council and Planning Commission will hold a joint meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 21, to receive comments on the document. The Housing Element is scheduled to be submitted to state officials late this year.

The draft Housing Element contains a “residential site inventory” listing 12 sites that could accommodate up to 493 housing units in total. That list includes the city-owned Adams Street property next to the St. Helena Public Library.

The following sites are on the list:

- 1480 Main St. (old City Hall)

- 1572 Railroad Ave. (temporary City Hall)

- Adams Street property

- 905 Main St.

- Main Street between Dowdell and Mills

- 709 and 714 McCorkle Ave.

- 821 Pope St.

- 882 and 886 College Ave.

- 1447 and 1515 Spring St.

- Spring Street between Hudson and Valley View

- 601 Pope St.

- 1637 Spring St.