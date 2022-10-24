St. Helena releases draft of new zoning code

The City of St. Helena has released a public review draft of its updated zoning code.

The city will hold a series of public meetings this year to receive comments on the draft code and make additional refinements prior to adoption hearings in 2023.

The first meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Vintage Hall, during a joint meeting of the City Council and Planning Commission. More workshops are planned for November and December.

The draft code is available at cityofsthelena.org/planning/page/documents. Public comments may be submitted to publiccomment@cityofsthelena.org.