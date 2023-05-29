Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

One of St. Helena’s most solemn traditions resumed Monday after a three-year hiatus, as hundreds of people gathered at the public cemetery for American Legion Post 199’s Memorial Day ceremony.

Guest speaker Greg Muhlner, a former Navy SEAL, paid tribute to the 28 “fallen heroes” memorialized on a granite monument next to the American Legion’s cemetery plot.

“They are more than names etched into a granite wall,” said Muhlner, a Bay Area native and son of John and Jennifer Muhlner of St. Helena. “Their legacy lives on.”

The memorial contains the names of men killed in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and Afghanistan.

Muhlner said the Second World War was “particularly devastating for St. Helena.” He quoted the late Bruno Ghiringhelli, recipient of a Bronze Star, who said going to war was “a fait accompli” for male graduates of St. Helena High School in the early 1940s.

Ghiringhelli lived to the age of 92, but Muhlner told of four other young St. Helenans — one from each branch of the military — who “made the ultimate sacrifice” in World War II.

All four died in the course of successful missions, and “their deaths were not in vain,” Muhlner said.

Robert Bergendorff

Robert Bergendorff graduated in 1936 from St. Helena High, where he ran track and captained the Saints football team. He enlisted in the Army in 1943 and was assigned as a radioman in the 10th Mountain Division.

Bergendorff’s unit mounted an offensive to overrun German artillery positions in the Apennine Mountains of Italy. The steep hills and sparse vegetation provided little cover as American troops advanced uphill toward entrenched German soldiers.

On April 15, 1945, Bergendorff and four other members of his platoon were killed by what an Army report called “heavy machine gun and sniper fire” from a German position on higher ground.

“I was fortunate never to be in this position, but I understand the necessity to cross a kill zone like this, and the terrifying fear of exposure one has when doing it,” Muhlner said.

Bergendorff’s platoon forced the surrender of German troops who’d held the high ground, helping clear the way for Allied forces to advance into the Po Valley and the rest of Europe.

Oliver Eisan

The eldest of three children, Oliver Eisan lived with his family on White Sulphur Springs Road. He was an Eagle Scout and, like Bergendoff, a member of St. Helena High's Class of 1936. He went on to work at Smiths Pharmacy and attend UC Davis as he pursued a career as a pharmacist.

Eisan joined the U.S. Army Air Forces, a precursor of today’s Air Force. He trained as a flight navigator and was originally assigned to fly cargo planes before being transferred to a squadron flying the then-new B-29 bomber.

Rising to the rank of captain, Eisan was the navigator of the first B-29 to arrive in India, where his squadron staged to bomb targets on the Japanese mainland. Their mission was to transport bombing supplies from India over the Himalayas to a final launching point in China.

A single bombing mission over Japan had to be preceded by seven round-trip flights over what airmen called “the hump” — each one so hazardous that it was considered a combat mission.

Eisan’s missions over the Himalayas and Japan earned him two Distinguished Flying Crosses. On Jan. 6, 1945, his B-29 took off from China to bomb an aircraft factory in Japan. Shortly after releasing their bombs, Eisan’s crew of 12 was attacked by a Japanese fighter that shot out two of the aircraft's four engines.

As the doomed bomber banked toward the East China Sea, the crew radioed that they were bailing out, but no open parachutes were spotted and none of their bodies were ever recovered.

Despite the loss of the plane and its crew, the Japanese aircraft factory was destroyed, helping hasten the end of the war in the Pacific eight months later.

Oscar Klipfel

Born in North Dakota, Oscar Klipfel and his family moved to St. Helena in the 1930s and lived on Silverado Trail. Klipfel graduated from St. Helena High and was working at Mare Island when he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1944.

Klipfel’s unit fought in bloody and strategically crucial engagements to capture Japanese-held islands like Guadalcanal, New Britain and Peleliu. In April 1945 his unit landed on Okinawa as part of the second largest amphibious invasion in history next to D-Day.

His unit faced little resistance as it landed, but weeks later he and his fellow Marines were ordered to relieve battered Army forces on the southern part of the island.

Klipfel's unit was ordered to take the rugged Awacha defensive pocket, a site of fierce Japanese resistance dotted with hidden caves and bunkers. The battle quickly broke down into what Muhlner called “ferocious hand-to-hand combat.”

Klipfel survived that engagement, but days later his unit came under what an Army report called “an unrelenting storm of shells and bullets” from Japanese positions.

Klipfel was killed on May 6. It’s unclear how or where he died, but “Private Klipfel and his fellow Marines fought bravely on unforgiving terrain and challenging positions,” Muhlner said.

The surviving Marines eventually eliminated Japanese resistance in the Awacha pocket, enabling U.S. forces to capture the island.

Dodge Lincoln

A Napa native, Dodge Lincoln studied aviation and mechanics at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and “was known to hotwire airplanes parked at the Oakville Grade airstrip and take them out on joyrides,” Muhlner said.

Enlisting in the Navy as a pilot in 1938, Lincoln participated in a largely forgotten campaign to fend off Japanese encroachment in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands in 1942 and 1943. Japan’s occupation of the islands of Kiska and Attu marked the only time U.S. North American territory was invaded during World War II.

Fearing that the Japanese presence in the Aleutian could lead to attacks on the U.S. and Canadian mainlands, the Allies set out to retake the islands and neutralize Japanese naval forces in the region. Lincoln flew a PBY, a patrol bomber assigned to long-range missions to seek and destroy Japanese forces.

“Constant fog, heavy cloud cover, rain, snow and gale-force winds were the norm and made air operations especially challenging,” Muhlner said.

Bad weather led to Lincoln’s death on May 24, 1943, when the PBY carrying him and nine other airmen left a naval air base on Alaska’s Adak Island for a routine patrol mission. When the aircraft returned and tried to land, it crashed into the adjacent bay amid heavy rain and fog. All aboard were killed.

Muhlner said the crash was attributed to bad weather and “pilot fatigue caused by six months of continuous operations in the Aleutian area.”

Despite Lincoln’s death, Allied forces retook Attu and Kiska and drove the Japanese from U.S. territory.

‘Deepest gratitude’

Muhlner noted that each of the 28 names inscribed on the cemetery’s war memorial “stands for an individual person, someone with a family, an education, interests deeply connected to this community.”

They each represent someone with “incredible bravery and a deep commitment to the ideals of this country,” Muhlner said.

“On behalf of the people of St. Helena, I offer our deepest gratitude to these fallen heroes and all who have served our country with honor and distinction,” he said. “May their sacrifices reinforce our dedication to a world where democracy is cherished and inspire us to be extraordinary citizens, each doing whatever we can to support freedom, equality and justice for all.”

Monday’s ceremony also featured remarks by Post 199 members Craig Pina and Sean Collins, appearances by the members of St. Helena Boy Scouts Troop 1, the playing of taps, a 15-gun salute by Post 199’s rifle squad, and poems read by St. Helena High School students Poppy Novak and Gio Flamson.

