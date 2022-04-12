St. Helena Republican Bryan Pritchard running for Assembly

St. Helena Republican Bryan Pritchard rallied supporters last Thursday at Castello di Amorosa as he seeks to unseat incumbent District 4 Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, a Democrat from Winters.

Castello proprietor Dario Sattui said he was impressed by Pritchard’s “honesty and directness” when the 38-year-old winemaker and business owner knocked on Sattui’s door to introduce himself. Sattui said he decided on the spot to donate to Pritchard’s campaign and host a fundraiser for him.

A father of three, Pritchard highlighted issues like wildfires, water and education, and promoted a pro-business agenda.

“This state needs to do more to fight wildfires, period,” he told supporters. “I’ll make sure that happens.”

Pritchard said he supports new water storage and water recycling projects.

“It’s not about conserving water. It’s about saving our water,” he said.

Pritchard also talked about reducing union influence in California’s public school system and refocusing on the basics of education.

“I want my three kids to learn how to read, learn how to write, do some arithmetic, perhaps read a history book — that’s it,” he said. “Nothing else should be taught in schools. That’s for you at home.”

District 4 includes Napa and Lake counties and parts of Yolo, Colusa, Sonoma and Solano counties.

Aguiar-Curry and Pritchard are the only District 4 Assembly candidates appearing on the June 7 primary ballot. Under California’s Top Two Primary system, the top two candidates will advance to November’s general election.

