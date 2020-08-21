St. Helena reschedules Farmstead hotel hearing for Sept. 14

To offset the annual consumption of 5.8 acre-feet of city water, developers propose to install 12-inch “purple pipe” – capable of transporting recycled water – along a new storm drain from the end of Mills Lane to Highway 29.

That pipe would be the first link in a system delivering recycled water from an upgraded wastewater treatment plant to St. Helena High School and Crane Park. Eliminating the use of potable water for landscaping and irrigation at those facilities is projected to save more than twice as much city water as the hotel would use.

The strategy is a new one in St. Helena, where developers have typically funded off-site toilet retrofits to satisfy the city's "water neutral" requirement.

“Our project is better than ‘water neutral,’ it is creating a significant incremental supply of potable water for the City,” Hall wrote in a letter to a neighbor.

The developers will be responsible for installing the purple pipe at a cost of up to $256,549. The city will reimburse the developers for expenses exceeding that amount by allowing the hotel to keep half of its transient occupancy taxes (TOT) until the difference is made up.