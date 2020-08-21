St. Helena reschedules Farmstead hotel hearing for Sept. 14

A long-awaited public hearing on a plan to add lodging next to Farmstead restaurant has been postponed to a special Planning Commission meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.
An Aug. 18 hearing was postponed due to a widespread power outage that started 40 minutes before the meeting was scheduled to start via Zoom.
Applicant Ted Hall of Long Meadow Ranch has said that adding 65 hotel rooms at the Farmstead property would have far less impact than building a brand-new hotel from scratch.
Hall estimates the project will generate $2 million a year in city revenue and attract much-needed customers to struggling downtown businesses. It would also fund improvements such as the realignment of Mills Lane with Grayson Avenue and new railroad and pedestrian crossings at the resulting Highway 29/Mills/Grayson intersection.
He says the project incorporates innovative solutions to address concerns about its impact on housing and water.
To offset the creation of 51 new jobs in the city, the developers propose to pay $3.2 million to the city’s affordable housing fund.
Of that amount, $1 million would be earmarked for Our Town St. Helena to acquire the Phelps property along Highway 29 south of Mills Lane. That site could accommodate 30 or more workforce housing units.
To offset the annual consumption of 5.8 acre-feet of city water, developers propose to install 12-inch “purple pipe” – capable of transporting recycled water – along a new storm drain from the end of Mills Lane to Highway 29.
That pipe would be the first link in a system delivering recycled water from an upgraded wastewater treatment plant to St. Helena High School and Crane Park. Eliminating the use of potable water for landscaping and irrigation at those facilities is projected to save more than twice as much city water as the hotel would use.
The strategy is a new one in St. Helena, where developers have typically funded off-site toilet retrofits to satisfy the city's "water neutral" requirement.
“Our project is better than ‘water neutral,’ it is creating a significant incremental supply of potable water for the City,” Hall wrote in a letter to a neighbor.
The developers will be responsible for installing the purple pipe at a cost of up to $256,549. The city will reimburse the developers for expenses exceeding that amount by allowing the hotel to keep half of its transient occupancy taxes (TOT) until the difference is made up.
If approved, the hotel could open by Christmas 2022, Hall said. Rents would vary widely according to the time of year, but the average daily rate would be $967, placing the hotel at the premium end of the Napa Valley lodging industry.
City staff is recommending approval of various entitlements relating to the project, including a use permit, design review, variance, water agreement, development agreement, and a mitigated negative declaration – an environmental review document that’s less extensive than a full environmental impact report.
If approved by the Planning Commission, the project would head to the City Council at a date yet to be determined.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
