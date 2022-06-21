St. Helena responds to wildfire season

St. Helena is launching a robust and multifaceted reaction to wildfire season, fueled by grants and widespread awareness that the Glass Fire of 2020 could be a harbinger of even worse things to come.

“We all have PTSD from that fire,” said Christopher Thompson, co-lead at the St. Helena Fire Safe Council. “But that means people in St. Helena are very interested in figuring out what we can do together … to slow the spread of wildfires and protect ourselves.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The city recently received Phase I of a $2.5 million Hazard Mitigation Grant from the state Office of Emergency Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Once the city has completed assessments and awarded a contract, the bulk of the money will be available for vegetation removal and defensible space work beginning next March.

Work is tentatively set to take place at six sites encompassing about 150 acres. The project will create defensible space around 302 structures, according to the city.

“This grant will give a tremendous boost to our critical ongoing fire preparedness efforts and City staff have done remarkable work bringing this together,” Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said in a statement. “While this grant will be addressing issues in 2023, the City, Council, and local Fire Safe Councils/Firewise Foundation are proactively working this year as we move deeper into the dry season to address defensible space and fuel load concerns.”

Defensible space

As part of a different program, residents in the 94574 (St. Helena) and 94515 (Calistoga) zip codes can be reimbursed for 50% of the cost of creating defensible space around their properties, for a maximum of $2,000 per property.

That program is available through the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation thanks to a grant from Cal Fire. Apply at napafirewise.org/dspace.

Funds are limited to about 315 projects, but organizers hope this pilot program will lead to bigger grants in the future.

“Two thousand doesn’t go very far for a lot of these properties, but there’s been a lot of interest so far,” Thompson said. “What I love about it is that it’s local self-help, done at the grassroots level.”

In conjunction with the St. Helena Fire Department, the St. Helena FSC will be arranging free inspections to advise homeowners on how to protect their properties: clean gutters, limb flammable trees, etc.

St. Helena residents were required to cut dead, decayed or uncultivated vegetation to no more than 4 inches high by June 1. Fire Chief John Sorensen told the City Council last week that his team has covered the entire city and left signs or door hangers for residents who still have work to do.

Sorensen said he also planned to tour the city’s critical infrastructure — including the water treatment plant, which was threatened by the Glass Fire — and check for defensible space.

Spring Street clearing

Another short-term effort that got underway Monday is reducing wildfire fuels and managing roadside vegetation on Spring Street from Sylvaner Avenue west to the city limits. The work is resulting in a one-lane closure on Spring Street from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.

That area is near the historic old White Sulphur Springs resort, which was mostly wiped out by the Glass Fire. Managing vegetation and reducing fuels will protect the Sylvaner subdivision in case another fire approaches from the west.

The NCFF is funding the project using money raised by state Sen. Bill Dodd’s December 2021 holiday party, which raised $1.4 million for similar projects around the county.

Evacuation preparedness

The St. Helena FSC is also reaching out to complexes like the Stonebridge Apartments, Hunt’s Grove Apartments and Woodbridge Village to prepare residents for possible evacuation.

Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park got a head start by conducting a major evacuation drill last August. The St. Helena FSC wants residents of other complexes to be just as aware of how to evacuate quickly and safely, what to pack in their go-bags, and how to help vulnerable neighbors.

Jeff Farmer is a co-lead at the St. Helena FSC who recently attended an emergency preparedness orientation at Woodbridge Village along with Lt. Justin Tharp of the St. Helena Police Department and Celeste Giunta of Napa Valley Community Organizations Active in Disaster, known as COAD.

Farmer agreed with Tharp’s message that residents shouldn’t wait to be told to evacuate.

“If you don’t feel safe, don’t wait for the evacuations. Just go,” Farmer said.

He noted that Hunt’s Grove residents left on their own as they saw the hills burning east of Silverado Trail.

“They left in phases, so there wasn’t a big jam-up,” Farmer said.

A shifting paradigm

Wildfires were barely on the Napa Valley’s radar 10 years ago, but a string of horrific fires and a prolonged drought have spurred local leaders and the community toward action. Instead of leaving everything to Cal Fire, locals are starting to take personal responsibility for their own protection.

“The paradigm had always been a very robust emergency response to suppress wildfires,” Thompson said. “But about 10 years ago California and some other western states started to adopt this model of local volunteer groups that band together to share information about wildfire preparation and also defense. These groups operate on a neighbor-to-neighbor level.”

Seventeen Fire Safe Councils have formed in Napa County under the umbrella of the NCFF. Separate councils serve St. Helena, which was mostly spared during the Glass Fire, and Spring Mountain, which was hit hard.

The Spring Mountain FSC is finishing a community risk assessment and a community-wide wildfire protection plan. Based on those documents, the organization will prioritize specific projects and raise money to perform them.

In the meantime, the Spring Mountain FSC is participating in some work near the Bale Grist Mill and collaborating with the City of St. Helena, the St. Helena FSC and the NCFF on the Spring Street clearing.

The Spring Mountain FSC is also looking for private roads that could accommodate evacuees or firefighters in an emergency, as well as encouraging property owners to install reflective address signs to help first responders navigate the area at night or in heavy smoke.

“At this point we’re mostly building awareness at the community level,” said Shari Gardner, co-lead at the Spring Mountain FSC.

The St. Helena FSC is spreading the message that, during high winds, even fires that seem distant can spread through “ember cast.” That’s why it’s crucial for St. Helenans to reduce flammable vegetation and maintain 100 feet of defensible space around structures.

There are already reports of insurance companies dropping coverage for local homeowners, even in the middle of town. Farmer said Measure L, the half-cent sales tax that was rejected by voters this month, would have demonstrated to insurance companies that Napa Valley communities have a reliable income stream to manage vegetation and thus reduce the risk of property damage during fires.

The failure of Measure L puts more pressure on local communities — and their Fire Safe Councils — to generate the will and funding necessary to reduce fuels and be more fire-smart.

“People are paying attention,” Thompson said. “You can palpably feel the anxiety rising in May or June. Again, part of it’s that PTSD from the last fire.”

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.