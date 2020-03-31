St. Helena restaurants hit hard by coronavirus shutdown

St. Helena restaurants are being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, even as many of them find creative ways to stay in business during the shelter-at-home order.

Like many restaurants, Villa Corona is offering takeout, but business is down by about two-thirds compared to normal at this time of year, said owner Daniel Villasenor.

With no on-site dining, Villasenor was forced to lay off two front-of-house workers and one of his three kitchen staff. He said he “definitely” plans to rehire them when the shelter-at-home order is lifted.

“If things get back to normal in a few months, we should be OK because of what we’re doing right now with a skeleton crew,” he said. “Our landlords are being nice to us right now too, but if things keep going the way they are we might need to get a small-business loan or something. Hopefully it won’t be that long.”

At Gillwoods, all 18 workers have been laid off, although the restaurant plans to rehire them, said co-owner Jennifer Fradelizio. In the meantime they’ve all filed for unemployment, and the owners are checking in with them daily.

Fradelizio said Gillwoods isn’t set up to be able to offer a reduced number of to-go orders, in part because of its large menu.