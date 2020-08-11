St. Helena restaurants turn to outdoor dining

In the meantime, the restaurant has undergone a thorough cleaning and tests have come back negative for the rest of the staff. The one employee who tested positive is doing fine, Naylor said.

“We love our community and we want it to be safe and whole again,” Naylor said.

Market has embraced outdoor dining at its restaurant and at a pop-up barbecue at the former St. Helena Catholic School on Oak Avenue.

Co-owner Ernesto Martinez said keeping both locations running “is going to be a challenge,” with double the effort and a fraction of the revenue compared to normal times.

“At this point my main goal is to keep people employed,” he said. “On the other hand, we have to wait and see if it’s worth it.”

“As far as the outdoor seating at the restaurant, it’s tough,” he added. “A lot of people, especially locals, don’t want to sit on the sidewalk because people are passing by.”

Last week Martinez said he was considering an outdoor lounge area behind the restaurant geared toward locals who don’t feel comfortable on the sidewalk.