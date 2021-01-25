 Skip to main content
St. Helena reverts to Purple Tier after state lifts Regional Stay at Home Order

COVID-19
© Buddhilakshan4 | Dreamstime.com

State officials announced they are lifting the Regional Stay at Home Order for all regions, including St. Helena, effective immediately. 

The Limited Stay at Home Order, which limited non-essential activities between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., also expires with the end of the Regional Stay at Home Order.

St. Helena and Napa County will return to the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy’s strictest Purple Tier. This means most activities can reopen, some outdoors only, and all with modifications. For more information visit https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

Businesses and individuals are reminded that COVID-19 is still present in the community, and are advised to continue to take protective measures such as wearing a face covering, washing your hands frequently, keeping a minimum of 6 feet of distance from those outside your household, and avoiding all indoor gatherings and outdoor gatherings of more than three households, including your own.

