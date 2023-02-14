Paving is getting underway this week on some St. Helena streets.

The city's contractor, Argonaut Constructors, started grinding operations on Monday, with paving scheduled to start on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Work is anticipated to be done by the end of next week.

The project includes portions of College Avenue, Railroad Avenue, Valley View Street, Stockton Street, Voorhees Circle, Pratt Avenue and the intersection of Oak Avenue and Adams Street. Barricades and notifications were distributed in the affected areas.

Traffic controls will be in effect, and there could be some intermittent street closures, so the city is encouraging people to drive carefully and allow for minor delays.

Upon completion of the grinding and paving, the contractor will install temporary markings for lane lines and crosswalks. There will a period of time where there will be no markings for the diagonal parking on Railroad Avenue, so be cautious when parking after the work is done. The final striping will be scheduled for a later date, weather permitting.

City staff will be on site for the duration of the activities. Anyone with concerns or coordination needs is encouraged to call 707-204-9084 or email mtraverso@cityofsthelena.org.

