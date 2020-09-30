St. Helena Rotary, Preschool For All team up to prepare kids for kindergarten

“Otherwise I could never afford to have Natalia at a place like Mila’s,” Pérez said.







Watch Now: Irene Pérez on St. Helena Preschool For All

Preschool gives Natalia, an only child, a chance to interact with other kids and learn to share.

“In the morning when we wake up the first thing I say is ‘Do you want to go to school?’ And she right away says ‘Yes!’ and jumps out of bed,” Pérez said. “She loves going to school.”

"Our partnership with St. Helena Rotary has been instrumental in helping support St. Helena Preschool For All’s mission to continue to provide an opportunity for 3 and 4-year-olds to have a preschool experience,” said Executive Director Julio Olguin. “Our organization’s strength and stability comes from our generous community partners such as the Rotary Club who over the past four years have joined us to raise awareness and over $70,000 toward scholarships. We highly value our partnership and know that together we are making a difference by preparing these young children and families for a continued lifetime of learning.”