St. Helena Rotary raises $25,316 for Preschool For All

The St. Helena Rotary Club and St. Helena Preschool For All families celebrated the culmination of a month-long fundraiser at Crane Park on Saturday.

There was an abundance of food and joy as the parents shared their gratitude, and Rotarians got to meet the children who benefit from the program.

The Rotary Club thanks the generous donors who raised $25,316 for scholarships for 3- and 4-year-old children to attend one of the several participating preschools in St. Helena, Angwin and Calistoga.

