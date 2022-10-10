St. Helena Rotary raises $25,316 for Preschool For All

- State preschool program available: Yes
- Children enrolled in state preschool: 3-year-olds: 13,726 (10%); 4-year-olds: 29,141 (20%)
- Children enrolled in special education preschool: 3-year-olds: 9,974 (7%); 4-year-olds: 13,978 (10%)
- Children enrolled in federally funded Head Start: 3-year-olds: 10,523; 4-year-olds: 13,060
- Total state preschool spending: $293,749,908
--- State spending per child: $6,563 (#16 among states)
- Federal Head Start funding: $253,323,698
Pennsylvania has four state-funded preschool programs: the Ready to Learn (RTL) Block Grant, the Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program, the Pennsylvania Four-Year-Old Kindergarten (K4) and School-based Prekindergarten program (SBPK), and the Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts program (PAPKC), which enrolls the most children out of all the programs and is available in 95% of the state’s school districts. The RTL Block Grant, the smallest of the programs, and the Pennsylvania K4 and SBPK programs do not have income requirements, though combined only operate in 21% of the state’s school districts for the school year at a minimum of 2.5 hours per day, five days per week. The PAPKC program has the largest enrollment and meets eight of the quality standard benchmarks set by NIEER.