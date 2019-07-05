The St. Helena Planning Commission will meet July 16 to consider three downtown use permit applications – two for tasting rooms and one for a jewelry store that's looking to move down the street.
Owners Carlo and Kiki Antonini want to move AF Jewelers from 1309 Main St. to 1219 Main St., Suite B, the former location of Flats.
The new space is larger than the store’s current location and would open up room for a wider range of merchandise. According to a city staff report, the new space also has a shared bathroom, a back office, and a direct entrance from Main Street, which the current space lacks.
Meanwhile, Fantesca Estate & Winery is seeking a use permit to allow wine tasting at their business office at 1377 Main St., Suite 2, on the second floor of the Vasconi Building. The proposed permit would allow up to three tastings per day, by appointment only, with a maximum of six guests per group.
Macauley Vineyard is seeking a similar tasting permit for its winery office at 1309 Main St., Suite D, in the St. Helena Hotel building. The proposed permit would allow up to four tastings per day, by appointment only, with a maximum of eight guests per group.
The commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Vintage Hall.