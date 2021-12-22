 Skip to main content
St. Helena’s Bookmark Napa Valley fundraiser postponed to May 1

Gail Chandler's "Book Painting"

Yountville artist Gail Chandler's "Book Painting" features books by authors appearing at the upcoming Bookmark Napa Valley.

 Gail Chandler art

Bookmark Napa Valley, the annual fundraiser benefiting the St. Helena Public Library’s nonprofit partner, has been postponed from Jan. 30 to May 1.

The Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library’s board of directors decided to postpone the event “after much thought,” Board President Carol Gruetzner wrote in a letter sent this week to registered guests.

“This decision was not made lightly as more Covid cases are being confirmed across the state and uncertainty continues to swirl around the Omicron variant,” Gruetzner wrote. “Because of this, we felt that we needed to take precautions to meet the health and safety needs of our local St. Helena community and our guest authors.”

Ticketholders who can’t attend on May 1 may request a refund by Jan. 15 or convert their ticket purchase to a donation.

The last Bookmark Napa Valley was held in January 2020 at Markham Vineyards. The 2021 event was canceled due to the coronavirus.

The 2022 event will be at Tre Posti and feature authors Alka Joshi, Lisa Napoli and Sheldon Siegel and moderator Ted Habte-Gabr.

