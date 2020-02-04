For January, Samantha Acevedo, 11th grade, St. Helena High School, was named “Youth of the Month” and kindergartener Henry Swenton was named “Member of the Month.”
Acevedo has been a member of the Boys and Girls Club since she was in third grade. She is now a junior at St. Helena High School and is an active member of Keystone, which is a character development and leadership club. Through Keystone she has helped with community service projects such as the holiday canned food and toy drive as well as helped prep food for the first responders’ dinner.
It’s great to see how involved she is in projects that have a positive impact within the community. Samantha is a joy to be around, she likes to come into the teen room and talk with our staff about what is new with her life outside the club. We are lucky to have Samantha as a part of our club family. She started as a shy and reserved individual entering our teen program but has now evolved into a confident young woman and one of our leaders for our club. We are proud to have her represent the club as our January Youth of the Month.
Henry Swenton
You have free articles remaining.
This is the first year joining the Boys and Girls Club for Henry Swenton, who is in kindergarten at the St. Helena Primary School. Even though he is only in kindergarten, he has already made a major impact at our clubhouse.
When Swenton first joined the club at the beginning of the school year, he was very shy and reserved. However, in the few months since then, he has come out of his shell in an amazing way. He has adapted very well to our program and is very well liked by other members. Swenton likes to participate in our activities such as; Healthy Habits, gym games and games room tournaments. However, art and STEM are his favorite two programs and every time there is an art project or a STEM project available he is the first one in line!
Swenton is one of our most friendly, outgoing, and responsible members. He is kind to all of the members as well as the staff and can be counted on to be a good role model for his peers. We are so proud to have Henry as our January Member of the Month, and we can’t wait to see how he continues to grow as a member and student.