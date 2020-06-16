St. Helena’s Boys & Girls Club reopens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the relief of kids and parents, the St. Helena Boys & Girls Club resumed limited operations on Monday.

This week the club is only accommodating 50 kids at a time – much fewer than the roughly 250 kids who used to attend the club after a typical school day. There are stringent safety procedures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and families need to call the club and go through a process before dropping off their kids.

“It’s a very different program than it was,” said Greg Bouillerce, director of operations for the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga. “There’s not a lot of flexibility in regards to the mandates and guidelines that have been imposed on us, but it’s all about keeping (kids) safe.”

On Tuesday morning, a few cars lined up in the circle in front of the club as staff members took kids’ temperatures and gave them a quick wellness screening. If they checked out, they were free to enter the clubhouse – and parents were free to go to work or enjoy a peaceful day without the rigors of childcare.