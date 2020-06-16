St. Helena’s Boys & Girls Club reopens

To the relief of kids and parents, the St. Helena Boys & Girls Club resumed limited operations on Monday.
This week the club is only accommodating 50 kids at a time – much fewer than the roughly 250 kids who used to attend the club after a typical school day. There are stringent safety procedures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and families need to call the club and go through a process before dropping off their kids.
“It’s a very different program than it was,” said Greg Bouillerce, director of operations for the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga. “There’s not a lot of flexibility in regards to the mandates and guidelines that have been imposed on us, but it’s all about keeping (kids) safe.”
On Tuesday morning, a few cars lined up in the circle in front of the club as staff members took kids’ temperatures and gave them a quick wellness screening. If they checked out, they were free to enter the clubhouse – and parents were free to go to work or enjoy a peaceful day without the rigors of childcare.
The club is operating on a 1:10 staff-to-kid ratio, instead of the usual 1:20. Staff members have undergone training, gotten tested for COVID-19, and prepared the facility to accommodate kids while following safety protocols. The club made what Bouillerce calls a “massive investment” in personal protective equipment and sanitizing hardware, including three electrostatic sprayers at $1,200 apiece.
Communal equipment – foosball, pool, Legos – are off-limits due to the risk of contact transmission. Kids have to bring face coverings, but they don’t have to wear them all the time.
Staff will check each kid’s temperature regularly throughout the day. Kids are asked to sanitize or wash their hands once an hour – the club tried doing it every 30 minutes on Monday, but that proved to be unrealistic.
The club is making liberal use of its outdoor spaces, as well as some parts of St. Helena Elementary School that the school district has made available, Bouillerce said.
The hours are currently 9 to 5 Monday through Friday, but they could be extended as soon as next week.
“We’re hoping at some point to return to regular programming,” Bouillerce said. “That would just be phenomenal for us. But that’ll depend on COVID.”
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!