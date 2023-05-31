Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Jose Gomez is looking for someone to buy or take over Chokolatte, his ice cream shop on Oak Avenue.

The building that houses the business is for sale, but Gomez said the current landlords are willing to extend Chokolatte's lease. Gomez took on another job when the future of Chokolatte’s lease was in doubt, and he said he can’t back out of his new job to run Chokolatte. In the meantime his wife and son have been running the shop.

Gomez opened Chokolatte in 2017 in a space that had previously been home to The Big Dipper ice cream shop. The spot, located just across the street from St. Helena Elementary School, has been popular among local schoolkids for over 40 years.

“It’s such a need for the town, so I’m trying to find someone who can keep it open,” Gomez said, adding that he’s willing to sell for a “very reasonable” price.

