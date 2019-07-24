The city of St. Helena is ending the fiscal year with higher than expected revenues and lower than expected expenditures.
According to a report at Tuesday’s council meeting, general fund revenues for the 2018-2019 fiscal year are estimated at $15.6 million, which is $1.1 million over budget. General fund expenditures are estimated at $14.4 million, which is $850,000 under budget.
The unexpectedly high revenues were attributed to one-time unforeseen revenue sources such as reimbursement for St. Helena Fire Department strike teams responding to various fires ($269,490), excess property tax revenue resulting from a state program that splits property taxes between public schools and local governments ($342,386), and payment from a settlement agreement and sale of a Spring Street property that had been the site of code violations ($181,000).
The fiscal year ended on June 30, but invoice payments and revenues will continue to be recorded for about three months.
Also on Tuesday, the council authorized the lease-purchase of a $283,920 street sweeper. The annual lease payment is already included in the city’s 2019-2010 budget.
The new three-wheeled waterless sweeper will be more efficient and maneuverable and have lower emissions and better visibility than the city’s current one.