Erosion, a downtown St. Helena wine tasting room and beer tap room that closed in April, has reopened under new ownership.

Erwin Tomas was Erosion’s former general manager and one of the co-founders of the company along with Patrick Rue. He and his brothers-in-law Eloy Garcia and Jesus Delgado teamed up to buy Erosion from Rue.

“I always wanted a business of my own,” Tomas said. “When the opportunity with Erosion came, we decided to give it a go.”

The wine and beer sides of Erosion are open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. Erosion also sells food and ice cream.

The wine side of Erosion, which opened in 2020, is known for its unusually bright color palette – at least by Napa Valley tasting room standards – and whimsical wine names like “Afraid of Clowns.”

Tomas lives in Napa, and Garcia and Delgado live in St. Helena.

