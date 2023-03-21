The Erosion Wine Company tasting room and adjacent tap house in downtown St. Helena are closing, as their owner plans to move back to Southern California for family reasons.
“It’s definitely bittersweet,” owner Patrick Rue said. “While it’s been amazing to live here, we’re a little bit isolated from our larger family.”
The taproom will close on April 1, but the wine tasting room will remain open for a while to clear out the remaining inventory of wine and beer.
A brewer turned winemaker, Rue opened the Erosion wine tasting room in February 2020, just two weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the economy to a halt. Undaunted, in 2021 he started a brewery on Vintage Avenue and opened a taproom next door to the wine tasting room.
Erosion's Instagram-friendly pastels and whimsical wine names like Afraid of Clowns and The Floor Is Lava were seen as an irreverent and fun alternative to the Napa Valley’s more staid wine tasting rooms. It seemed designed to appeal to young consumers who typically gravitate more toward the craft beer movement.
“It’s not something I’ve made money doing, but I’ve enjoyed doing it a lot,” Rue said. “I’d continue doing it if not for my family situation.”
Rue said he’s looking for a beer-centric business to take over his lease.
“It would be fantastic to have it reopen after a few weeks and continue serving beer in this wonderful town, which needs beer,” Rue said.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 707-967-6803 or
jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
