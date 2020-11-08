St. Helena’s Goose & Gander closing after Nov. 15 for ‘winter break’

Goose & Gander is temporarily closing for what owner Andy Florsheim calls a “winter break.”

After a last day of service on Sunday, Nov. 15, the restaurant will close until next spring, probably reopening in March.

Florsheim said the hiatus “will ensure our survival” after “a really hard year for everybody.” He said the closure makes sense from business and health standpoints given the threat of COVID-19 and its effect on dining habits.

“We want to survive and be as healthy as we can next spring,” Florsheim said. “We’re going to hibernate, in a sense, and come back next spring in much better shape, rather than trying to limp through the winter.”

From a business standpoint, winters are challenging anyway for relatively large, fully staffed restaurants like Goose & Gander, Florsheim said. This year, with the safety concerns and shifting health protocols of the pandemic, is going to be harder than ever.

Goose & Gander briefly closed in August after one employee tested positive for the coronavirus. The restaurant underwent a thorough cleaning and reopened a week later after the rest of the staff tested negative.