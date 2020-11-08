St. Helena’s Goose & Gander closing after Nov. 15 for ‘winter break’

Goose & Gander is temporarily closing for what owner Andy Florsheim calls a “winter break.”
After a last day of service on Sunday, Nov. 15, the restaurant will close until next spring, probably reopening in March.
Florsheim said the hiatus “will ensure our survival” after “a really hard year for everybody.” He said the closure makes sense from business and health standpoints given the threat of COVID-19 and its effect on dining habits.
“We want to survive and be as healthy as we can next spring,” Florsheim said. “We’re going to hibernate, in a sense, and come back next spring in much better shape, rather than trying to limp through the winter.”
From a business standpoint, winters are challenging anyway for relatively large, fully staffed restaurants like Goose & Gander, Florsheim said. This year, with the safety concerns and shifting health protocols of the pandemic, is going to be harder than ever.
Goose & Gander briefly closed in August after one employee tested positive for the coronavirus. The restaurant underwent a thorough cleaning and reopened a week later after the rest of the staff tested negative.
“Most people don’t feel great about indoor dining,” Florsheim said. “It just doesn’t feel safe to try to force everyone inside in the winter. But this isn’t just a decision about this winter. It’s about ensuring the long-term existence of our restaurant.”
The staff will be laid off during the winter break, so Florsheim is setting aside Wednesday, Nov. 11, and Thursday, Nov. 12, as Goose & Gander Employee Appreciation days, with all revenue being distributed evenly among the staff.
“We expect to be very busy those days,” he said. “We want to do as much as we can to help our people get through the winter.”
Florsheim plans to make some interior improvements during the closure. He also plans to reach out to wineries that were damaged in the fires and explore whether they could use the Goose & Gander space for tastings.
The March reopening date is tentative and could change depending on the weather, the status of the virus and a potential vaccine, and whether the government issues another aid package along the lines of the Paycheck Protection Program, which Florsheim said was very helpful earlier this year.
