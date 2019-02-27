On Monday mornings you can find Kris Coryell in the front room of St. Helena’s Rianda House Senior Activity Center. She’s teaching a balance and stability class to a group of 15-22 people, ranging in age from 72 to 90.
“We’re having a lot of fun with the class,” Coryell said. “One thing that happens as we age, as we get older, our balance and stability, our flexibility really declines unless we keep active. So balance especially is really key, because of the fear of falling. Once you fall, then you end up starting to really narrow your world.”
Being an instructor is the second act for Coryell – she has served on Rianda House’s board of directors since January 2014 and as chairman since May of that year. She was elected vice-chairman serving with chairman Mike Hardy. “I was expecting that Mike Hardy would have many, many months and years to be here and then he passed away. I became chairman after being on the board a very short time,” Coryell said. This year, after five years, she passed the chairmanship to Peter Working, although she will stay on the board as treasurer.
For Coryell, getting involved with Rianda House allowed her to integrate into St. Helena. She had bought a second home here in 2003 and became a full time resident a decade later. She was looking to get involved and was asked to join the board. “I’m a senior and this is a senior center, so it would fit into some of my interests,” Coryell said.
“I came on the board, not realizing the impact it would have on my life over the last four-and-a-half years,” Coryell said. “As board chairman, it has been a challenge because we have moved Rianda from a development phase to its next phase,” she added, where the organization is financially sound, where its board focuses on its strategic plan and its long-term financial health.
Beyond that, though, Coryell said she’s proud of Rianda House’s administrative stability, what she calls its “spectacular staff.” She adds, “It’s not that we don’t have to raise money, because every nonprofit needs to raise money, but we have a really good foundation.”
When asked why she works so hard, Coryell, who is a clinical psychologist by degree, answered, “Because it’s very important.”
“We have a growing number of seniors in the Napa Valley, some of whom are alone,” she said. “Depression, alcoholism and drug abuse are rampant with seniors. Isolation and depression are such an easy thing to experience with seniors. And to me, Rianda House offers a place for people to come where they can minimize that, where they can make new friends.”