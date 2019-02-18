One partner in St. Helena’s Las Alcobas Hotel is suing two other partners in the resort for $50 million.
The group, Presidio Companies/TPC St. Helena Partners LLC, claims that Las Alcobas hotel partners Sam and David Leizorek (and companies they control) failed to fulfill contractual obligations and fraudulently promised “brand standards” for the luxury spa and resort.
As a result, the hotel has “failed to produce any profit since the date it opened” in 2017, stated the complaint.
The lawsuit, filed in late January in San Francisco Superior Court, outlines Sam Leizorek’s “pattern of failures” during pre-opening and operations that caused top staff to resign, said a news release from the Presidio Companies.
The lawsuit also details how the Leizoreks fraudulently promised to provide “Las Alcobas” brand standards that were, in fact, nonexistent, the complaint stated. The Leizoreks then breached their agreement to buy out TPC’s interests in the partnership.
“The whims of the defendants … resulted in extensive delays in the construction,” the lawsuit stated. The hotel opened in April 2017, a year later than planned.
Regarding the complaint, Steve Roland, an attorney representing the defendants, would say only, “We unequivocally and vehemently deny all the allegations made and we will aggressively defend against these claims.”
Las Alcobas, at 1915 Main St. in St. Helena, features 68 guestrooms and suites, 3,900 square feet of meeting space, a spa and swimming pool.
“Unfortunately, we are left with no recourse other than asking the court to recover damages and protect our reputation as an outstanding community supporter, business partner, and industry member,” said Guneet Bajwa, Presidio’s managing partner.
The complaint states that “despite repeated requests,” Sam Leizorek and his companies failed to explain and define what the Las Alcobas brand was meant to be and how it would be delivered.
Such standards are used “to attract the appropriate clientele” at the luxury property. The standards would have dictated everything from the materials used in the hotel to the color palette, design of the website, marketing brochures – even the type of sheets and towels used and trash cans in the guests rooms.
The absence of written Las Alcobas brand standards meant that decisions affecting the construction of the hotel, the operations of the hotel, and all aspects of management and execution of the hotel operating model, were adversely impacted, the release stated.
In addition, because there were no brand standards, decisions regarding the hotel were made late, if at all, resulting in cost overruns, delays in delivery of materials and supplies, and a one-year postponement of the opening of the hotel, said the complaint.
A lack of those standards, communication and direction from the Leizoreks lead to “confusion, lack of progress,” and the failure of the hotel to become competitive.
The complaint also cites Sam Leizorek for interfering with the hotel manager’s ability to perform his obligations. Leizorek “repeatedly demeaned and harassed staff and key employees in an effort to demoralize them and show they were inadequate.”
That behavior caused the voluntary resignation of the first general manager, director of sales, rooms manager and other staff “and key employees at the critical early stages of operations,” according to the suit.
The complaint states that Sam and David Leizorek “had a secret plan to use the St. Helena project to legitimize and enhance the Las Alcobas brand,” at the expense of the success of the St. Helena property.
The first Las Alcobas location is in Mexico City. The Leizoreks are citizens of Mexico, the court documents stated.
In late 2018, the Leizoreks agreed to buy out the other partners by Jan. 7, 2019. However, by Dec. 3, the Leizoreks were found to be in breach of the agreement, said the complaint stated.
Despite the challenges, Las Alcobas is open and operating, said Bajwa. “The last two years have been very, very difficult,” but, the hotel is turning around, he said.
“We continue to proudly serve our guests, and despite the challenges we are honored to be part of the region’s rich culture of hospitality,’’ Bajwa said.
Las Alcobas is managed by Interstate Hotels & Resorts. The hotel is a member of the Marriott hotel group. According to the hotel website, for a stay from March 1 to 3, hotel room rates range from $669 to $926 a night.
Presidio purchased the property from Waldman Management of San Francisco for $9.4 million in 2011. In addition to redeveloping it, Presidio restored a 1907-era mansion on its grounds for use by a restaurant.
In 2017, Las Alcobas was said to be valued at $92 million. In April 2018, the hotel was listed for sale for an undisclosed price.
“We are committed to ensuring the well-being of our hotel neighbors, partners, employees, and our St. Helena community,” said Bajwa.