St. Helena’s leaf blower ban takes effect

St. Helena’s ban on gas-powered leaf blowers took effect Sunday, but for now the city is focused on education and compliance, not enforcement.

The City Council passed the ordinance in September in an effort to reduce noise and emissions. Electric-powered leaf blowers that comply with noise limits are still legal.

News of the ban might not have reached landscapers yet, but residents are already calling the police.

“We’ve been getting calls all morning long,” Police Chief Chris Hartley said Tuesday.

Police won’t issue citations related to the new ban until April 1, Hartley said. Complaints about leaf blowers should be directed to City Hall, he said.

“We’ll still be responding to (leaf blower) calls,” he said. “We’ll go out there and let the person using the leaf blower and the property owner both know that it is no longer an option here.”

Meanwhile, the city plans to offer rebates to help offset the cost of buying electric-powered leaf blowers.

Preya Nixon, assistant to the city manager, will introduce the rebate program to the council and outline the city’s public outreach campaign on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The ban on gas-powered leaf blowers is modeled on similar bans in Yountville, American Canyon and Calistoga. California plans to ban the sale of gas-powered leaf blowers on July 1, 2024.

Jaywalking legal, but unsafe

Also taking effect on New Year's Day was a new state law preventing pedestrians from being cited for jaywalking unless they are putting themselves in immediate danger.

Hartley said jaywalking remains “extremely dangerous,” especially on Main Street, which is a state road carrying Highways 29 and 128. He said the goal of the law was to prevent racial profiling by law enforcement, “which is not an issue we have in our city.”

Hartley said the St. Helena Police Department has never issued jaywalking citations to his knowledge.

