Caltrans has scheduled to close Madrona Avenue at Oak Street in St. Helena from Sunday, Oct. 6 overnight through early November to accommodate repairs to the storm drain at the intersection of State Route 29 and Madrona Avenue.
From 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., beginning Oct. 6, Madrona Avenue will be closed at Oak Avenue. Flaggers will be stationed at Fulton and Main Street and on either side of the construction zone to guide traffic. The purpose of the repair is to increase the size of the storm drain and improve water flows in this area during rainstorms. The work is scheduled to be completed approximately in early November.
Motorists should expect delays and exercise caution in the work area.