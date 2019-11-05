The perfect book

Main Street Books customers were asked to share some of their favorite books they've found at the store.

Cate Conniff

“All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr

“A ravishingly beautiful book. Going into the store was like being in a tribe of people who loved that book as much as I did.”

David DeSante

“Wonders, Inc.” by Crawford Kilian

“A very witty book about language, about having dreams as a kid and pursuing them, and about education – and language in particular – being the path to your pursuits. It had a very limited print run and I found it at the San Diego Library in Coronado. Liza found me a library copy from Oklahoma and sold it to me for less than the original price of the book, and it was in spectacular condition.”

Tony Holzhauer

Holzhauer said he doesn't remember the title of the book, but adds, it was "about the 50-year reunion of the Union and Confederate forces at Gettysburg. Somebody had turned it in, and Liza saved it for me … because she knew I was interested in the Civil War and military history.”

Thelma Stratton

“Seldom Disappointed: A Memoir” by Tony Hillerman

“My husband George moved into the Vets Home for medical care in October six years ago, and the first winter was very difficult after many years of being so close together. When he first went in, we read Tony Hillerman’s autobiography together. I used to make fun of my husband for reading these mysteries, but that got me started on Tony Hillerman.”

Jesse Duarte

"The Transit of Venus" by Shirley Hazzard

"Liza recommended it to me based on what she knew about my reading habits, and she was right-on. The complex characters, vivid prose, careful plotting and twist ending blew me away. One of the most well-written novels I've ever read. Thanks, Liza."