An updated vote tally released Tuesday shows Measure F, St. Helena’s rent stabilization ordinance, going down in defeat.
The measure has received 594 yes votes (40.3 percent) and 881 no votes (59.73 percent).
The measure would enact an ordinance adopted by the City Council last November allowing mobile home park residents to choose between a long-term lease subject to the park’s usual rent increases or a short-term lease in which maximum rent increases would be tied to changes in the Consumer Price Index.
The measure spurred intense debate among residents of Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park, St. Helena’s only mobile home park.
Registrar of Voters John Tuteur said he plans to certify the election results on the morning of Thursday, June 13.