Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park

Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park in St. Helena.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

Voters rejected St. Helena’s rent stabilization ordinance by a decisive margin of 288 votes, according to certified results posted on Thursday.

Measure F received 882 no votes (59.76 percent) and 594 yes votes (40.24 percent).

Voter turnout was 43.38 percent, which Registrar of Voters John Tuteur said was good for a special election.

Measure F would have enacted an ordinance adopted by the City Council last November allowing mobile home park residents to choose between a long-term lease subject to the park’s usual rent increases or a short-term lease in which maximum rent increases would be tied to changes in the Consumer Price Index.

The council will be barred from passing a similar ordinance for one year.

