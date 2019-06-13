Voters rejected St. Helena’s rent stabilization ordinance by a decisive margin of 288 votes, according to certified results posted on Thursday.
Measure F received 882 no votes (59.76 percent) and 594 yes votes (40.24 percent).
Voter turnout was 43.38 percent, which Registrar of Voters John Tuteur said was good for a special election.
Measure F would have enacted an ordinance adopted by the City Council last November allowing mobile home park residents to choose between a long-term lease subject to the park’s usual rent increases or a short-term lease in which maximum rent increases would be tied to changes in the Consumer Price Index.
The council will be barred from passing a similar ordinance for one year.