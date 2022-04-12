 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Helena’s Meuse Gallery seeks permanent use permit

Meuse Gallery

A guest looks at a painting by Simon Bull during the grand opening of Bull's Meuse Gallery in 2019. 

 Star file photo

Artist Simon Bull’s Meuse Gallery is seeking a permanent use permit to remain in downtown St. Helena.

The Planning Commission will review the request at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, via Zoom.

Meuse opened in September 2019 under a one-year temporary use permit that expired in August 2020. During an internal audit of temporary use permits, city officials discovered that Meuse had never applied for a permanent use permit, which requires a Planning Commission hearing.

After being informed of the expired permit, “the applicant promptly contacted staff and began getting their use permit application together,” according to a city staff report.

Meuse occupies a 4,156-square-feet space in the 130-year-old Richie Block, one of St. Helena’s most prominent commercial buildings. The space housed Goodman’s Department Store from 1981 to 2016.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

