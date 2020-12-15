St. Helena’s Native Sons Hall faces financial dilemma

Generations of St. Helenans associate the Native Sons Hall with crab feeds, roller skating, wedding receptions, and all-around good times.

But with the pandemic putting a stop to indoor gatherings, those good times have given way to emptiness, silence, and serious questions about the financial future of St. Helena’s largest and most popular community hall.

“We have some money, but I don’t want to deplete the bank account completely in hopes that we’ll get back to normal by next year,” said Phil Murphy, president of the St. Helena Parlor No. 53 Native Sons of the Golden West.

He’s hoping donations will enable the hall to scrape by until gatherings resume — whenever that may be.

Built in 1915, the hall’s capacity of 450 people dwarfs that of the American Legion Hall, one of its only rivals in town. When it comes to roomy and affordable meeting spaces, Yountville has a community center, Rutherford has the Grange Hall, Calistoga has the Napa County Fairgrounds, and St. Helena has the Native Sons Hall.

Barring a city-owned community center on Adams Street, the hall will continue to be the town’s go-to spot for large meetings — assuming the hall and its parent organization remain fiscally solvent, which is no longer guaranteed.