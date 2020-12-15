St. Helena’s Native Sons Hall faces financial dilemma

Generations of St. Helenans associate the Native Sons Hall with crab feeds, roller skating, wedding receptions, and all-around good times.
But with the pandemic putting a stop to indoor gatherings, those good times have given way to emptiness, silence, and serious questions about the financial future of St. Helena’s largest and most popular community hall.
“We have some money, but I don’t want to deplete the bank account completely in hopes that we’ll get back to normal by next year,” said Phil Murphy, president of the St. Helena Parlor No. 53 Native Sons of the Golden West.
He’s hoping donations will enable the hall to scrape by until gatherings resume — whenever that may be.
Built in 1915, the hall’s capacity of 450 people dwarfs that of the American Legion Hall, one of its only rivals in town. When it comes to roomy and affordable meeting spaces, Yountville has a community center, Rutherford has the Grange Hall, Calistoga has the Napa County Fairgrounds, and St. Helena has the Native Sons Hall.
Barring a city-owned community center on Adams Street, the hall will continue to be the town’s go-to spot for large meetings — assuming the hall and its parent organization remain fiscally solvent, which is no longer guaranteed.
“All of our revenue comes from rentals and our annual crab feed,” Murphy said. “We’ve been dark since March, and we know we won’t be able to have our crab feed in January.”
Without any money coming in, the Native Sons won’t be able to award scholarships to graduating St. Helena High School seniors, sponsor youth athletics and arts programs, or donate to their favorite charities, like Give Big St. Helena, the St. Helena Fire Department, Wounded Warriors, and the Native Sons’ Cleft Palate Fund.
Depending on when gatherings can resume, the loss of income might jeopardize the future of the hall itself.
A St. Helena institution
Everyone who lives in St. Helena has been in the Native Sons Hall at least once, Murphy said, whether it be for a wedding, funeral, birthday party, Christmas party, fundraiser, rummage sale, harvest market, ballet or tap lessons, or a Napa Valley Film Festival screening.
“Everybody and their brother has a function here,” Murphy said. “You can’t go anywhere else for the amount of money we charge, which is like a thousand bucks. You go to Sutter Home, the CIA or someplace else and you’re paying ten grand.”
Then there are the service clubs and fraternal organizations that rent the hall for regular meetings: Rotary, Sons of Italy, Red Men, Pocahontas, and of course the Native Sons.
The pandemic has eliminated all of those revenue opportunities, except for socially distanced dance lessons offered by Legacy Dance Collective (formerly Little Feet).
Yet on the other side of the ledger, the Native Sons face fixed costs of taxes, annual dues to the larger Native Sons organization, insurance, maintenance, landscaping and utilities. Even with the building being closed the PG&E bill has been coming in at $280 a month.
The club is also saddled with the cost of refurbishing the hall’s small meeting room in 2019 and repainting the building’s exterior in early 2020, right before the shutdown started.
A few of the club's 163 members shared their favorite memories of the hall last week.
Mike Griffin remembers coming to the hall as a child with his parents for the annual Firemen’s Ball, where St. Helenans would pay $1 to dance to live big band music.
The Firemen’s Ball held a prominent place on St. Helena’s social calendar in the ‘50s, ‘60s and into the ‘70s when, as Murphy recalls, “it got so crowded people couldn’t move, so they had to come up with a different idea.”
Ted Laurent remembers roller-skating in the hall as a boy, renting a pair of skates for 25 cents.
“I thought this was the biggest building in the world,” Laurent said.
“We want to keep it open for the people of St. Helena who want to use it,” Murphy said. “That’s what it’s here for. If it closes down, where are people going to go?”
Murphy said tax-deductible donations of any amount would be greatly appreciated. Checks made out to the Native Sons may be sent to Native Sons, P.O. Box 414, St. Helena, CA 94574.
