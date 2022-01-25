St. Helena’s Nature Select Foods closing at end of January

Nature Select Foods is set to close at the end of January, citing a familiar problem for St. Helena's local-serving businesses: Not enough locals.

The Palmer family, who acquired the health emporium from Ivo Matijaca in 2016, announced the upcoming closure on Facebook last week.

“While COVID-related lockdowns, cost increases, product shortages, and supply chain issues certainly had an impact on us, the decision to close was largely based on recent population trends. Over the last two years we like many other locals-serving businesses have lost too many of our customers. While some are sheltering at home due to COVID or have suffered financial distress, the majority have moved away."

Nature Select has been a mainstay of downtown St. Helena since 1997.

Before the pandemic, the Palmers had already started “re-imagining the store” in light of “growing challenges to independent retailers.”

However, after the 2020 wildfires, “it became clear to us that we needed to add a component that was not sensitive to retail issues,” the Palmers wrote.

“This led to many conversations with local practitioners, trainers, therapists, and others in the health and medical field, with John offering the sweetest deal possible to save this store in some form. Unfortunately we never found the right person(s) to undertake this project.”

The Palmers said they “remain open to the possibility of a last-minute solution,” like when Main Street Books became St. Helena Bookmine.

The other businesses based in Nature Select — the Napa Valley Organic Juice Bar, Maison Verte, and the private practices of nutritional consultant Aline Chene and regenerative detox specialist Lara Karakasevic — will continue and are looking for new homes.