St. Helena’s Nature Select Foods reopening Feb. 27 under new owner

Like a probiotic phoenix rising from gluten-free ashes, Nature Select Foods is being reborn under new ownership.

Kelly Morris is planning to reopen the store on Feb. 27, weeks after proprietor John Palmer closed it, citing population trends that had reduced the number of local-serving customers.

A native of Baltimore who now lives in Angwin, Morris has a background in marketing, technology and Christian ministry. He was most recently director of operations for Howell Mountain Enterprises, the arm of Pacific Union College that manages Howell Mountain Market, Ace Hardware, the Angwin Chevron station, and Preferred Images.

He said he’d been driving past Nature Select for years but never dropped in until he heard it was closing. He had his first meeting with Palmer on Jan. 24.

“That week we worked on the possibility of me taking over the businesses,” Morris said. “Everything lined up really well because I’m in a place where I can dedicate the time and effort to keep the store open.”

Morris plans to rebrand the store, but he’s keeping the Nature Select name because it’s familiar and because he wants to “honor the legacy” of store founder Ivo Matijaca.

The new Nature Select will carry many of the same products. Morris is still deciding on new offerings, primarily focusing on immune health.

The former juice bar will be replaced with a vegan café offering juices, milkshakes, smoothies, vegan soft serve, and light food such as wraps.

Morris also wants to hold community events, including after-hours fundraisers with a portion of sales going to a different nonprofit every week.

He’s also planning to launch a rewards program and work with vendors to offer discounts on certain products.

“I really care for the community,” Morris said. “We’re going to be doing strategic sales where we find ways to save the money on the products they need and want. I'm looking for ways to create more value for the community and serve them better.”