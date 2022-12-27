 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Helena’s Nature Select health food store closing Wednesday

Nature Select

Nature Select was set to close on Wednesday after 25 years in St. Helena. Its owner, Kelly Morris, hopes to reopen in Calistoga.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

Nature Select Foods was set to close on Wednesday after 25 years in downtown St. Helena.

Kelly Morris, who bought the business in February, said he hopes to reopen somewhere in Calistoga within the next two weeks. He hasn’t announced a specific location.

Former owner John Palmer had planned to close the health food store in January when Morris offered to buy it and keep it open in the same location at the corner of Main and Pope streets.

Morris said he’d been looking to move for a while. The landlords plan to remodel the building maybe as soon as January, and Morris wants a smaller and cheaper space closer to 500 square feet instead of 1,500.

“The overhead has basically killed this business,” Morris said.

He hasn’t been able to find an affordable small space in St. Helena, so he’s setting his sights on Calistoga.

“The rent is just too high here,” he said. “The rent is lower in Calistoga and they’re very pro-small business over there.”

Morris is also intrigued by a grant program available in Calistoga. The city of St. Helena has a similar Business Assistance Program, but it’s technically a loan that can be forgiven over time, and the process is “very strenuous” and time-consuming, Morris said. Calistoga’s grant application is “a one-pager” that can provide money quickly, he said.

Morris said he hasn’t ruled out staying in St. Helena, and he might still apply for St. Helena’s Business Assistance Program.

“But that will be over the course of some months,” he said. “Meanwhile I need to be open somewhere else.”

Ivo Matijaca opened Nature Select in 1997 and sold it to the Palmer family in 2016. In hindsight, Morris can see that John Palmer “got out at the appropriate time.”

“I was hoping to keep the store alive, but I’m losing my shirt trying,” Morris said. “As much as I want to stay here and be a resource for the community, I also have to think about myself. It’s hurt me enough, and I can’t let it kill me.”

With just a few days until Christmas, the last-minute shopping rush is well under way.

Jesse Duarte's memorable stories of 2022

Profiling legendary St. Helena postman Gordie Adams was my favorite experience of 2022. It was also a privilege to report how locals are helping Ukrainian college students attend Pacific Union College. In June I reported how the St. Helena community was rallying around sportswriter Garrett Whitt after he was hit by a car. It was a pleasure to report on the 50th anniversary of St. Helena's Lugo Park subdivision. On the hard news side, I toured city Public Works facilities that are badly in need of repairs.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

