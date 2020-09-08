St. Helena’s Newell Erickson tells MASH war stories

Erickson was in line and, he said, “I got some shrapnel in my rear end, just a tiny little bit and it did more damage taking it out then going in. I thought sure I was going to die right there, because it burned like heck.” He adds he has some scars to prove it.

Moving MASH

Another time, Erickson said he remembers when the Chinese entered the war and orders came down to move the MASH unit to a safer location – they were about to be overrun. “So they loaded everything up in a convoy” and headed to South Korea. “Of course our truck broke down. The convoy didn’t stop, they just kept going. They did call on a walkie-talkie to get another truck to come up,” he said.

There they were, two drivers and two GIs with a loaded down truck, pulling an equally loaded trailer. “We’re sitting out in the middle of no man’s land,” Erickson said, but while they were waiting, they discovered they had the officers club on their truck, and it included a keg of brandy dates. You can imagine what happened next and Erickson said, “We weren’t feeling any pain.”