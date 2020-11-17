St. Helena’s next affordable housing project heads to Planning Commission

The St. Helena Planning Commission will be asked to sign off on a new affordable housing project during a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, via Zoom.

The nonprofit developer Our Town St. Helena wants to build four affordable rental units at 963 Pope St., which already has one unit, creating a total of five.

One unit would be reserved for a very low income household, three for low income, and one for moderate income. All four new units would be 2-bedroom, 1 bathroom. They would be split between two 1,848-square-foot buildings.

Recent changes in state law limit local governments’ ability to restrict affordable housing projects. Under those laws, Our Town’s project is eligible for up to four density-bonus concessions. Our Town is requesting a reduction in the rear yard setback from 30 feet to 7 1/2 feet, a reduction in the side yard setback from 15 feet to 5 feet, and an increase in the maximum floor-area ratio to allow for an additional 1,072 square feet.

Our Town is also asking for a waiver of on-site parking standards to allow for seven uncovered parking spaces. City code would ordinarily require 10 parking spaces, five of which must be covered.