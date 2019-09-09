St. Helena’s Nicholas Novak becomes an Eagle Scout

Troop One Eagle Scouts

Nicholas Novak is the 73rd Troop One Scout to attain the rank of Eagle Scout since 1926. Here are the members of Troop One who have reached Eagle in the last decade.

2010: Gustavo Rodriguez, Owen Daniel Hale

2011: Christopher Collins

2013: Logan Showley

2014: Tucker Crull, Thomas Pannetier

2015: Gus Conwell, Ryan Stice

2016: Glen Williams

2018: John Baker

2019: George Conwell, Nicholas Novak