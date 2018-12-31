Book signing Jan. 26

Marathon swimmer and first-time author Paul Asmuth will participate in a Q&A with the Rev. William "Father Mac" McIlmoyl from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St., St. Helena. RSVP at Eventbrite.

Asmuth will also give a sermon at Grace Episcopal Church on Sunday, Jan. 20.