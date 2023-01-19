 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Helena’s Pope Street closed due to apparent water main break, sinkhole

  • Updated
Broken water main

Water gushes from the asphalt on Pope Street at College Avenue after a water main broke on Thursday afternoon.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

A segment of St. Helena’s Pope Street is closed after an 8-inch water main broke and might have created a sinkhole.

At 3:35 p.m. Thursday, the city received a call of excess water on Pope Street at College Avenue, in front of the entrance to Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park. An hour later, water was still gushing up through the asphalt and flowing into the nearest storm drains.

As of 4:30 p.m., Pope Street was closed between Starr Avenue and Silverado Trail. College Avenue residents were being allowed to come and go using the southern edge of Pope Street farthest from the broken main. Vineyard Valley residents could still access the park through the emergency access road along the flood project, but they couldn't enter or exit the park through the main entrance along Paseo Grande.

Fire Chief John Sorensen said Public Works crews will reduce the water pressure in the affected main and start digging to determine the extent of the damage under the road.

The problem is likely to pose another major Public Works expense for a city that declared an emergency last week after sewers in the Railroad/Fulton area overflowed during heavy rain. The emergency declaration will allow the city to apply for federal and state reimbursement for storm-related expenses.

The venerable oak at the St. Helena winery toppled around 4 a.m. Monday as a storm brought high winds and heavy rain through the Napa Valley.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

St. Helena Editor

Jesse has been a reporter for the St. Helena Star since 2006. He became editor in 2021.

