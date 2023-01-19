St. Helena’s Pope Street closed due to apparent water main break, sinkhole

A segment of St. Helena’s Pope Street is closed after an 8-inch water main broke and might have created a sinkhole.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

At 3:35 p.m. Thursday, the city received a call of excess water on Pope Street at College Avenue, in front of the entrance to Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park. An hour later, water was still gushing up through the asphalt and flowing into the nearest storm drains.

As of 4:30 p.m., Pope Street was closed between Starr Avenue and Silverado Trail. College Avenue residents were being allowed to come and go using the southern edge of Pope Street farthest from the broken main. Vineyard Valley residents could still access the park through the emergency access road along the flood project, but they couldn't enter or exit the park through the main entrance along Paseo Grande.

Fire Chief John Sorensen said Public Works crews will reduce the water pressure in the affected main and start digging to determine the extent of the damage under the road.

The problem is likely to pose another major Public Works expense for a city that declared an emergency last week after sewers in the Railroad/Fulton area overflowed during heavy rain. The emergency declaration will allow the city to apply for federal and state reimbursement for storm-related expenses.

Photos: Scenes from around Napa Valley as storms continue to batter the area Storm Coverage 2 Storm Coverage 1 Storm Coverage 3 Storm Coverage 4 Storm Coverage 5 Storm Coverage 6 Storm Coverage 7 Storm Coverage 8 Storm Coverage 11 Storm Coverage 10 Storm 1 Storm 2 Storm 4 Storm 3 Storm 5 Storm 6 Napa Storm 1 Napa Storm 2 Napa Storm 3 Napa Storm 4 Napa Storm 5 Napa Storm 6 Napa Storm 9 Storm Storm Kennedy Park encampment Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm