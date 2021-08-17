St. Helena’s population declines by 6.6% in 2020 Census

St. Helena’s population declined by 6.6% in the last decade, according to 2020 Census data released last week.

The city’s population dropped from 5,814 in the 2010 Census to 5,430 in 2020.

The census counts people at their “usual residence,” defined as the place where they live and sleep most of the time. The rise in second-home ownership is probably a significant factor in St. Helena’s population decline.

St. Helena’s “owner-occupied housing unit rate” is estimated at 58.8%, roughly the same as Napa. The median value of owner-occupied housing units is $1.1 million, by far the highest in Napa County. The next closest municipality is Napa at $616,700.

St. Helena’s median gross rent of $1,664 is lower than Napa’s ($1,700) but higher than Calistoga’s ($1,392).

St. Helena’s median household income is $90,031, the second highest in the county next to American Canyon.

According to estimates released last year, 26.8% of St. Helenans are 65 and over — the highest percentage in the county — and 17.2% are under the age of 18.