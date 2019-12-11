Napa County plans to reopen the Pratt Avenue bridge on Friday, St. Helena Public Works Director Erica Ahmann Smithies told the City Council on Tuesday.
The bridge has been closed since January 2017, when a significant chunk of the hillside slid onto Silverado Trail during heavy rain. The landslide didn’t damage the bridge, but it remained closed because the resulting narrower lanes on the Trail made it dangerous for traffic to turn off and onto the bridge.
This year the county built a permanent retaining wall along the Trail. With the news that the county plans to reopen the bridge, the City Council called a special meeting to discuss their safety concerns about the bridge at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at City Hall.
The council sent a letter to the county in September asking the county to prohibit left turns off and onto the bridge and consider restrictions on the size and weight of vehicles that may cross the bridge.
"I'm very concerned about someone dying," Councilmember David Knudsen said during a brief discussion on Tuesday.