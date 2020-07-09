St. Helena’s Ralph Deuer leaves $3.5 million estate to 5 nonprofits

Porsche Speedster

One of the many cars in Deuer’s estate was a rare 1955 Porsche Speedster, which was “a complete rusty piece,” Novak said. After Deuer’s death, a lot of car collectors sought it. The estate’s trustee, Tammy Sanderson, was a lifelong friend and sold the cars for the highest price.

In that article, Horne talked about the car: “The Arns Speedster is special to me because it had sat in Ralph Deuer’s St. Helena barn for nearly 40 years. Ralph was highly intelligent but lived like a crazy homeless person and had unfortunately never refurbished the car. Everyone knew about Ralph’s Speedster – not many of them had been made that year – and so most of us tried to buy it, including me, but he never sold. I have always wanted to work on it since I first saw it in the seventh grade. But here I am 32 years later working on it.”