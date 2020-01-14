St. Helena’s Rianda House Senior Activity Center will host a special Census 2020 Day on Wednesday, April 1. To prepare for it, Rianda House members are attending a U.S. Census 2020 training from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 23, at the St. Helena Presbyterian Church.
According to a flier the training is “designed for community volunteers and staff from any local organization that aims to provide education, outreach and assistance to Napa County residents to promote their participation in the upcoming 2020 US Census. Those attending will learn about the census and how it is being implemented; how to assist local residents to participate in the census; and outreach and education strategies.
For questions on the training, contact Jenny Ocon, executive director of the UpValley Family Centers, 965-5010, ext. 200, or jocon@upvalleyfamilycenters.org.
In an email, Rianda House Executive Director Julie Spencer wrote that counting everyone in the community is crucial. “As you know so well, federal funding is tied to this data, and pays for critical social service programs as well as helps communities with long-term planning. It helps Rianda House with our grant appeals and long term programming goals. Collectively, this data keeps our community healthy,” Spencer wrote.
Depending on how many from Rianda House get trained, Spencer said there may be enough to spread out into the community on April 1.
“Locations like Vineyard Valley, Woodbridge, the Library, post office, Angwin market, Calistoga mobile home parks may be perfect outreach spots,” she writes.
