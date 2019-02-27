In November, the Napa Valley Vintners awarded $4.1 million in grants for 15 Napa County healthcare nonprofits as part of its 2018 allocation of funds from Auction Napa Valley.
These health care grants are in addition to the final $2 million of a $6 million grant to OLE Health for its new medical facility in south Napa. Earlier in 2018, the NVV made $2.5 million in grants to children’s education. According to the NVV, affordable healthcare and access to quality mental health services, especially affecting youth, are concerns that shaped the 2018 allocations.
“The NVV is grateful for the opportunity to support the dedicated, resourceful and impactful nonprofits working to improve community health in Napa County,” said Carol Kingery Ritter, an Auction Napa Valley Community Board member and chairwoman of the NVV’s Grants Review Committee.
Since the wine auction started 38 years ago, the Napa Valley Vintners has invested more than $185 million in the Napa Valley.
Each year for the past two, the NVV has awarded $85,000 grants to the Rianda House Senior Activity Center. Executive Director Julie Spencer called these very generous grants and added the funds will be used to provide general operating funds to support Rianda House’s overall mission: to provide Upvalley seniors with programs, support services and experiences that stimulate minds, strengthen bodies and promote independent living through education, recreation and social involvement.
Rianda House’s overall budget is $387,000; 53 percent comes from community donations, the rest from grants and activity donations. Rianda House offers a wide range of programs, nearly all of them free.