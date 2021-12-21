St. Helena’s RLS Middle School to replace field/track for estimated $4.3 million

The St. Helena school board voted 3-2 Thursday to replace the Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School track and field.

The current field and field, which is heavily used by students and the public, will be replaced with a synthetic turf field and a rubber track at an estimated cost of $4.3 million.

The money will come from capital reserves ($3.3 million) and private donations ($1 million).

Students running on the track sometimes trip on mounds of sand, said Larsen Moura, an eighth-grader at RLS.

“Our field is full of holes and mud puddles and it’s hard to play games on,” Moura added. “Our field also smells like sewage from time to time.”

The field has had longstanding irrigation problems that have been compounded by the drought. St. Helena’s Phase II water emergency cut off access to the lower reservoir, which the school had been using to water the field.

The field is now connected to city water, but the school allowed it to go brown to avoid fines under the city’s mandatory rationing. Replacing it with synthetic turf will save about $36,000 worth of water annually.

The track isn’t level, which creates drainage problems, RLS P.E. teacher David Pauls told the school board. An asphalt track would be cheaper than a rubber track, but it would result in more injuries, he told the board.

The high school field and track is off-limits to the public, so members of the community tend to run and play soccer at RLS instead, Pauls added.

Basketball coach and philanthropist Jim Gamble said he will lead the $1 million fundraising drive to help pay for the new track and field. He said he’s already talked to donors who are willing to help, provided the track and field remain open to the public.

Trustees Lisa Pelosi and Jeannie Kerr voted no, but they said they weren’t opposed to the project. Pelosi said she wanted to hear more information and feedback about the project, and Kerr said she was concerned about the cost given the district’s other facility needs.

