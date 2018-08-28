St. Helenans gathered Sunday afternoon to congratulate the Menegon family on the 140th anniversary of Steves Hardware, which the Menegon family has owned for more than 60 years.
One of those attending was Congressman Mike Thompson, who lives in St. Helena. He presented a signed “Certificate of Congressional Recognition” for Steves being in business for 140 years. There were free raffle tickets for great prizes and pulled pork sandwiches and sides prepared by St. Helena’s Sorensen Catering, compliments of Steves Hardware.