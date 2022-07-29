St. Helena’s streets rated ‘poor’ but ‘holding steady’; repairs to start in 2023

ST. HELENA — St. Helena’s 26 miles of roads are among the Bay Area’s worst, but expect another round of repairs next year.

The city is preparing to solicit construction bids for an estimated $1.4 million worth of paving in spring or fall 2023, the first year in a five-year paving plan.

The following streets will be completely resurfaced next year:

- College Avenue

- Oak Avenue intersections

- Pope Street from Peppertree Circle to Starr Avenue

- Railroad Avenue

- Stockton Street

- Valley View Street from the Sulphur Creek Bridge to Grayson Avenue

- Voorhees Circle

The following streets will receive less intensive “microsurfacing” treatments:

- Chiles Avenue

- June Lane

- Library Lane

- Tainter Street

- Valley View Street from Spring Street to the Sulphur Creek Bridge

- possibly Oak Avenue, depending on bids received

According to the Bay Area Pavement Conditions Index, St. Helena’s streets score a 49 on a scale of 0 to 100, which is considered “poor.”

However, the overall condition of St. Helena’s streets is “holding steady” under the current five-year plan, Public Works Director Mark Rincon told the City Council on Tuesday.

“Bringing the streets up to a higher score is probably going to take more investment at some point,” Rincon said.

St. Helena’s streets had been in a “downward spiral” until the state’s SB1 and Napa County’s Measure T sales tax started generating some much-needed cash, Rincon said.

The city can’t borrow against future Measure T revenue, but Vice Mayor Paul Dohring said the Napa Valley Transportation Authority recently voted to allow jurisdictions to borrow against their own assets and draw down the debt with Measure T funds. That tactic could help St. Helena increase its investment in road repairs.

It’s not a simple matter of paving the worst roads first. As a road deteriorates, the cost to repair it rises sharply. Relatively cheap preventive maintenance and microsurfacing save money in the long run because they prevent roads from deteriorating to the point where they require full reconstruction.

However, that financial logic is cold comfort to residents of St. Helena’s very worst streets like Pratt, Sulphur Springs, South Crane and Grayson. South Crane is due to be paved in 2024 and Pratt in 2026, but Sulphur Springs and Grayson aren’t even included in the five-year plan.

The plan is re-evaluated and adjusted every two years based on the latest road conditions.