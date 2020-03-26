St. Helena’s Sunshine Foods sets limit of 20 customers at a time to fight COVID-19

Sunshine Foods is allowing no more than 20 customers in the store at a time in order to limit the potential spread of the coronavirus.

The store has also placed blue tape on the floor to encourage six feet of social distancing, the store announced Thursday on Facebook.

Cal Mart in Calistoga imposed similar restrictions on Tuesday.

According to Sunshine’s Facebook post, salads, olives, green salads and hot foods are being packaged for customers’ protection. Checkers will no longer bag groceries in bags provided by customers. Customers who do bring their own bags are asked to bag the groceries themselves.

Email orders will not be available this weekend, but will resume next week Monday through Friday at sunshinefoodsmarket@gmail.com.

Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0