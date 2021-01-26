St. Helena’s Tida and Courtney Menegon launch catering company

Lobsters, crabs and other commonly catered critters have a new nemesis in St. Helena.
Tida and Courtney Menegon have launched Menegon Catering. Once the pandemic subsides, they hope their venture will prove successful in a town that loves its lobster feeds, crab feeds and barbecues with tri-tips and whole-roasted pigs.
“We’re extremely excited and passionate,” Courtney said. “We’re ready to put our catering imprint on the Napa Valley.”
Tida spent 15 years working for Sorensen Catering under “Lobster King” John Sorensen. He’s concentrating on his job as St. Helena fire chief and wishes Tida the best as she launches the new venture with Courtney, her wife.
The couple announced their business on social media Saturday night. They already have six or seven tentative bookings in the July-August range, coronavirus restrictions permitting. They’re also planning a pop-up to-go event in March.
Tida has relationships with wineries, event coordinators and other potential clients thanks to her years at Sorensen. She and Courtney have hired three head chefs: Ricardo Salas, Matthew Gattakys and Dennis Rossi.
Launching a catering business during the pandemic, when there are no events to cater, frees up time to practice recipes and experiment with new offerings like fresh tomatoes with mozzarella, baked beans and an oyster bar, the Menegons said.
“There are still going to be lobster feeds, but we’re excited to make things different with new ideas and fresh minds,” said Courtney, who will continue to manage her family’s Steves Hardware locations in St. Helena and South Lake Tahoe.
Even though the catering business has been hurt badly by the pandemic, the Menegons are optimistic.
“If we can make it through this, hopefully we can make it through anything,” Courtney said.
For more information, go to menegoncatering.com or visit the company on Facebook and Instagram.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.