St. Helena’s top 10 stories of 2022

A pair of wide-open elections, ongoing water and infrastructure challenges, and the success of an all-too-rare affordable housing project were among St. Helena’s biggest news stories of 2022.

Here are the top 10 St. Helena news stories that captured readers' attention in 2022.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

1. Cottrell replaces Dillon

Diane Dillon’s announcement in January 2021 that she was not running for a sixth term on the Board of Supervisors set off a flurry of political jockeying and speculation about who would be the next representative of the predominantly rural District 3, the county's largest geographically.

This year the voters had their say, first with a June primary featuring St. Helena City Councilmember Anna Chouteau, Napa County Planning Commissioner Anne Cottrell, Yountville Mayor John Dunbar, retired biotech executive Matt Hooper, grapegrower Cio Perez, and attorney Rafael Rios.

Buoyed by Dillon’s endorsement and her record as an attorney and planning commissioner, Cottrell finished in first place, but Dunbar got enough votes to force a November runoff.

In an unfailingly polite, positive campaign, the candidates staked out subtly different positions. Dunbar was a bit more focused on the economy while still protective of the environment, whereas Cottrell sought to balance what she called the “three-legged stool” of the economy, natural and agricultural resources, and the community.

Cottrell, a St. Helena resident, won 65% of the vote, vowing to focus on wildfire prevention, water and housing as she begins her four-year term.

2. Dohring replaces Ellsworth

The race for St. Helena mayor had a similar dynamic: an incumbent declines to run and endorses an ally who defeats a more business-oriented rival.

In this case the incumbent was two-term Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, who endorsed Vice Mayor Paul Dohring as his successor.

An attorney with more than a decade of experience in elected office, Dohring ran against City Councilmember Eric Hall. While he was only midway through his first council term, Hall promised to use his business and management skills and political contacts to help St. Helena improve its failing infrastructure.

Dohring agreed that infrastructure should be a top priority, but he stressed that the importance of maintaining St. Helena’s community values.

The two candidates had starkly different styles. They refrained from directly slamming each other in public, but their supporters weren’t afraid to trade jabs on the Star’s opinion page. The campaign had a few odd moments, like when Dohring opted out of a candidate forum that was billed as apolitical but turned into a policy discussion.

Dohring was elected with 54% of the vote. His first act as mayor was to appoint Hall as vice mayor, a team-of-rivals move that didn’t sit well with supporters of City Councilmember Anna Chouteau, who’d been re-elected in a landslide.

3. Infrastructure and water woes

St. Helena has spent the last 30 months in a Phase I water emergency, but sometimes the lack of water feels like a secondary problem. Even if St. Helena had enough water, it would still struggle to reliably deliver it to customers.

Voters acknowledged the importance of St. Helena’s water, wastewater and storm drain systems by approving the $19.5 million Measure H bond in June.

Bond proceeds will fund the most urgent problems, but absent long-term upgrades St. Helena will still face unpleasant surprises like the failed pump at the Stonebridge wells that cut down the city’s water supply by 10% to 15% in October, prompting urgent pleas to conserve water at the tail end of the dry season.

Some citizens are so concerned about the management of St. Helena’s water that they’ve called on the council to appoint a Water and Wastewater Commission.

A year-end storm should help St. Helena top its average December rainfall of 5.79 inches. Meanwhile, Measure H projects should ramp up in 2023. It’s safe to predict that water and infrastructure will continue to be a cause for concern in the new year.

4. Brenkle Court opens

St. Helena has struggled to provide housing for local workers, but Our Town St. Helena’s Brenkle Court project proved it can be done.

A team of determined would-be homeowners spent more than three years building the eight units on McCorkle Avenue, investing their time and labor to complete the “sweat equity” project and realize their dream of owning a home in St. Helena.

The project was named after Monsignor John Brenkle, formerly of the St. Helena Catholic Church and an outspoken advocate for farmworkers and housing. Brenkle was on hand for the Aug. 1 grand opening, as were the families who build the homes from the ground up.

Affordable housing will continue to challenge St. Helena, but Brenkle Court is an inspiring example of how time, ingenuity and work can equal success.

5. UVDS/Clover Flat sold

Rarely has an agenda posting generated so much buzz.

Environmental advocates who’d been critical of Upper Valley Disposal Services (UVDS) and its affiliated Clover Flat Landfill were startled and cautiously optimistic when an October agenda for an ostensibly routine meeting of the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency revealed that the Pestoni family was set to sell the businesses to Waste Connections, North America’s third-largest garbage company.

At the meeting, Chief Operating Officer Christy Pestoni said the company would retain the same local staff but gain the resources and knowledge of a corporation with vast experience in waste management, customer service and environmental compliance.

The company’s critics had kept up the pressure all year, with the California Sportfishing Protection Alliance filing a federal lawsuit in August alleging stormwater pollution at Clover Flat and St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth filing a complaint with the Napa County District Attorney’s office in September.

Critics felt vindicated early this month when the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board announced a proposed $619,400 fine against Clover Flat over a 2019 incident when polluted water ran off into a nearby creek.

6. A fire-free year

St. Helena remained on high alert for much of 2022, fearing a wildfire that never materialized.

St. Helena Fire Safe Council organizers like Christopher Warner and Jeff Farmer worked to raise public awareness, facilitate defensible space projects and, in conjunction with the St. Helena Police Department, prepare residents for potential evacuation.

The city removed roadside vegetation from Spring Street west of Sylvaner Avenue and received a $2.5 million Hazard Mitigation Grant for vegetation removal and defensible space work set to start in March.

Memories of St. Helena’s close call with the 2020 Glass Fire are sure to linger for years as residents adapt to the 21st-century reality of mega-droughts and wildfires.

7. Downtown hit-and-run

A hit-and-run that injured Star sportswriter Garrett Whitt brought renewed attention to pedestrian safety and showed how St. Helenans tend to rally around people enduring tough times.

Whitt, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, was hit while in the crosswalk while crossing Main Street at Spring Street on the evening of May 24.

Whitt broke his tibia and fibula and was airlifted to Queen of the Valley Medical Center. The suspect kept driving south, but a month later police publicly identified him and said they’d be seeking felony charges.

Whitt’s large circle of friends raised money for him and kept his spirits up, predicting that Whitt would recover with his usual toughness and good humor. Sure enough, by this fall Whitt — aka G-Man, aka Wheels — was back up and around in a new motorized wheelchair.

Meanwhile, Rep. Mike Thompson, who’d been pumping gas just feet away when the collision occurred, organized a rare meeting among high-ranking Caltrans officials, city representatives, state Sen. Bill Dodd and Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry.

Within weeks, the crosswalk was restriped and parking spaces were removed to improve visibility.

8. Comelo takes charge at City Hall

The job of St. Helena city manager is not for the faint of heart, with long-term revenue and infrastructure challenges presenting constant headaches.

After Mark Prestwich resigned in February to take a job in Palos Verdes Estates, former Calistoga City Manager Jim McCann stepped up as interim city manager while the city sought a permanent replacement.

In June the City Council chose Anil Comelo, then serving as deputy city manager in Richmond.

Comelo has a background in budgeting and financial management, strategic planning, human resources and organizational development. In his first interview with the Star, Comelo said he’s spent his career “tinkering with internal systems to make processes more efficient and responsive,” and he’s eager to put those skills to work in St. Helena.

9. Aurelio named school superintendent

The St. Helena Unified School District also made an important personnel choice, naming Rubén Aurelio superintendent after Marylou Wilson retired.

The son of Spanish-speaking immigrants with experience in much larger districts like Berkeley and West Contra Costa, Aurelio brings a new perspective to the district. He also promises to value communication and community engagement and foster more of a “data culture” in hopes of boosting the district’s academics.

10. Vasconi’s, Keller’s buildings sold

Two iconic downtown storefront changed hands in 2022.

David Walker bought the Vasconi’s building in July for $9.9 million. He plans to convert the former pharmacy into a permanent home for his wife’s boutique, Elyse Walker. The space’s current tenant, Tweed & Vine, is moving a few hundred feet south to the old Footcandy space.

In February vintner and entrepreneur Jean-Charles Boisset bought the old Keller’s Meat Market building at 1320 Main for $3.7 million. Rumors have run wild, but Boisset hasn’t announced his plans for the space, which includes a commercial kitchen.